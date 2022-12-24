That's right, Trixie is set to tie the knot in the upcoming season, but it seems like their relationship leading up to that point and beyond certainly won't be uneventful.

With this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special airing tomorrow, and the 12th season just around the corner, Trixie star Helen George and Matthew actor Olly Rix have teased the most momentous of occasions - the couple are getting married .

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Rix said that Trixie and Matthew "fight" in their relationship and added that "they really row. They really tear into each other". Meanwhile, George said that the couple are "quite fiery".

George continued: "There's a passion to them. It's not a sedate relationship. It's never going to be easy. They challenge each other, and I think that's why it works so well."

Olly Rix as Mathew in Call the Midwife's Christmas special. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtenay

Speaking about the couple's upcoming nuptials, George revealed that the wedding won't be entirely smooth sailing, either.

She revealed: "It's a stressful occasion. And especially because he lives in Chelsea and the family has titles and there's a lot that goes with that, so I think it's a big occasion and a huge thing to plan."

But what about the dress? George revealed that she was involved in discussions regarding Trixie's wedding dress, and said it has been shaped somewhat by the fact that she's marrying Matthew rather than any previous partner, such as Tom.

She said: "I think it was interesting because it’s been such a lead up and had this wedding happened with another character years ago, then it would have been a different dress and a different occasion, but because of who he is, and because of how the wedding should be, the dress has to fit in with that as well, so it was a big conversation that took a few months.

"What's lovely about the royal dresses is that they're always very classic and I think that's something that Trixie was going with. At one point I did find a picture of Cilla Black in a miniskirt with ostrich feathers on the Chelsea registry office steps and went, 'Please, please.'

Season 12 of Call the Midwife is set to see a new cast member come to Nonnatus House, with Rebecca Gethings playing Sister Veronica.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Gethings revealed that her character is set to stir things up, as she "puts her foot in it a lot and she ruffles feathers".

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022 airs on Christmas Day at 7:55pm on BBC One. Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

