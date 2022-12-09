Still, fans of the beloved series are counting down the days until they can sit back and enjoy the festive special when it lands on BBC One on Christmas Day.

We're only a matter of weeks away from a new episode of Call the Midwife , and while it may seem like an age since we saw the events at Nonnatus House unfold on our screens, season 11 only ended this past February.

With life in Poplar returning to some relative normality after the train crash in season 11, this upcoming special episode focuses on an emotional new theme: thalidomide poisoning.

Fans will be glad to learn that a host of familiar faces will be returning, as well as new characters gracing the festive special. With that, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special.

It's now been confirmed that we can well and truly look forward to seeing Call the Midwife on our screens in time for Christmas.

In fact, the Christmas 2022 special will air on the big day itself (Sunday 25th December) at 7:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and will run for 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special cast

While viewers will be sad to learn of two characters' departure from the series, there are plenty of faces that will be returning for the Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special.

Those include:

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Stephen McGann as Patrick Turner

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Robinson

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Liz White as Rhoda Mullucks

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special plot

Like any classic Call the Midwife Christmas special, fans can expect the episode to have its fair share of heartwarming scenes, laughs and more pivotal moments.

This time round, it's December 1967 and with Christmas fast approaching, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.

Fan favourite character Trixie (Helen George) arrives back from Portofino, "looking poised and beautiful, much to the delight of Matthew (Olly Rix)," according to the official BBC synopsis.

It continues: "The midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises and are delighted when one of their first patients through the door is Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White) who the team know well. Rhoda is heavily pregnant, and understandably nervous, after her last baby was born with limbs that have been affected by thalidomide.

"Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

"Elsewhere, Fred (Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!"

Will Call the Midwife season 12 air soon after the 2022 Christmas special?

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special. BBC

Fans of the series don't have long to wait for a return to Nonnatus House at all. Season 12 of Call the Midwife will debut on BBC One on New Year's Day at 8pm.

The anticipated new season will be just like the others in the way that it deals with pressing historical issues, as well as chronicling medical progress and social change.

And speaking in a Big RT Interview, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas promised season 12 – which will be set in 1968 – will be just as hard-hitting and enthralling as previous seasons.

"Again, we’re looking at some very strong stories about the way society was changing at that time," she explained. "And that can be as simple as ventouse delivery coming in as a sort of improvement or alternative to forceps, certainly."

Season 12 will also be influenced by Enoch Powell's inflammatory anti-immigration speech, which saw him dismissed from the Shadow Cabinet.

Call The Midwife Christmas 2022 special airs on Christmas Day at 7:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

