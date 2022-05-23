Call the Midwife's Trixie has "big news" coming up next season

One character who is of particular interest going into the new season is Trixie Franklin, who left after season 11 episode 5 in order to care for her ill godmother, and didn't return for the rest of the season.

Call the Midwife is now deep in production on its 12th season, and fans are desperate to know how things will unfold at Nonnatus House in the new episodes.

This storyline was factored in because of Trixie actress Helen George's real-life pregnancy, but the series' creator Heidi Thomas has now reassured fans that Trixie will be back with a big storyline in season 12.

While at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Thomas spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com and said: "Trixie rejoins us. And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up - which we probably won't unveil just yet."

Olly Rix and Helen George in Call the Midwife. Sally Mais/BBC

Fans were already aware that Trixie was returning to Call the Midwife, after an image of Helen George on set for this year's Christmas special was posted to the show's official social media accounts.

The show's Facebook post asked: "What will 1968 bring for Trixie? Will her relationship with Matthew continue to blossom? All will be revealed as Series 12 unfolds..."

It seems fans will have to wait for the answers to these questions, as well as to find out what her "big news" is, until nearer the time.

Season 12 will once again features eight episodes alongside the regular Christmas special and will air in 2023.

Nancy actress Megan Cusack previously told RadioTimes.com that she hopes and expects her character to have "more of a fight to have her daughter" in season 12.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-11 are available on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.

