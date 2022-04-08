Call the Midwife star reveals hopes for Nancy in season 12

Cusack, who has played Nancy in the Call the Midwife cast since season 10, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party last week.

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack has revealed her hopes for her character Nancy Corrigan next season, including her desire for Nancy and her illegitimate daughter Collette to live together.

Asked about her hopes for the occasionally tactless Nancy, she said: “Hopefully, or what I expect, is more of a fight to have her daughter.

"I think despite being very foot-in-mouth and a bit erratic, I think the main thing is she wants to make her daughter her own and live together."

“To grow in their relationship," added her co-star Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Sister Frances and was also in attendance at the Radio Times Covers Party.

The much-loved BBC One series has already been re-commissioned for season 12 (2023) and season 13 (2024), with the former consisting of eight one-hour episodes, plus a feature-length Christmas special.

Creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas previously said in a statement: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Read more: Call the Midwife takes fans behind the scenes on gripping season finale