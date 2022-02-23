Fortunately, both Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) pulled through the ordeal, although writer Heidi Thomas insists that she would be "daring" enough to kill off a lead character in the future .

Call the Midwife fans are still recovering from the recent finale, which saw two beloved characters in grave danger following a terrible train crash in Poplar.

As viewers breathed a collective sigh of relief, behind-the-scenes photos from the ambitious season 11 finale have been released via Call the Midwife's official social media channels.

They show the full-size train used to bring the disaster to life, with more than a dozen crew members rushing around to get the shot prepared ahead of a fresh take.

We also see new images of Call the Midwife cast members Olly Rix (Matthew Aylward) and Max MacMillan (Timothy Turner) filming scenes for the climactic episode, as well as Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins) in conversation with the director.

See the new images below.

Longtime fans will now have to get used to having Sunday evenings without Call the Midwife, as the show is not expected to return until its annual Christmas special at the end of the year.

However, viewers can take some comfort in the fact that its future has been confirmed, with the BBC recommissioning the period drama for another two seasons, which will keep it on the air until at least 2024.

After the terrestrial broadcast of Call the Midwife's season 11 finale, star McGann opened up on Twitter about the personal relevance of the featured storylines to his life.

