The period drama star, who has played Patrick on the show since it began in 2012 and is married to creator Heidi Thomas, took to Twitter after the episode aired last night to provide "some personal context".

Stephen McGann has opened up about his "personal" connection to last night's Call the Midwife episode, which saw his character Dr Patrick Turner sustain injuries in a train crash tragedy.

"I've been in a deadly disaster myself. It's cruel, but ordinary in its cruel lottery. Absolutely part of life," he wrote.

"Also, my mum lost twins like Carol, My brothers. They were placed in a coffin with a stranger," he added.

Last night's finale was an emotional one, with 16-year-old Carole Reece (Ellie-May Sheridan) going into premature labour and losing her baby daughter, while Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Patrick were caught in a train crash that claimed the lives of train driver Lionel Corbett (Marc Elliott) and tea lady Dorothy Carnie (Stephanie Jacob).

Thankfully, Julienne and Patrick were rescued from the wreckage, after Nancy (Megan Cusack) had managed to escape in the last episode.

While Patrick was suffering from a broken wrist and a head injury, he made it out of the collision alive – as did Julienne, who doctors first thought had suffered a heart attack before realising it was just a chest injury.

