Call the Midwife finale reveals outcome of devastating train crash

His death was doubly devastating given that his wife was in labour at the time.

Call the Midwife is no stranger to tragedy but last week’s episode certainly didn’t hold back. Poplar was brought to a standstill following a train crash that resulted in five deaths, including the train driver, and scores of injuries.

There was also a big question mark hanging over the fates of Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann), who had been travelling back to London from a midwifery and obstetrics conference.

Nancy (Megan Cusack), who was with them, managed to escape the wreckage not long after the train collided with another, but her friends and colleagues remained trapped inside.

As the final credits rolled on last week’s Call the Midwife, Patrick moved slightly before falling still, while Julienne was seemingly unresponsive altogether, leaving viewers to fear the worst.

But fortunately, both were rescued and will live to see many more days.

Patrick had suffered a head injury and a broken wrist, which would put him out of work for a number of weeks. Initially, it looked like Julienne had suffered a heart attack, but it was later ruled that she had a chest injury and was in shock, which had mimicked an attack.

With Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) back on the scene following a call from Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen), it was all hands on deck to reimpose order and calm on Nonnatus House following a night they’ll never forget, and they did just that, banding together to make it through the storm.

