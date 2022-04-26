Call the Midwife begins filming season 12

The show's official social media accounts announced that season 12 began filming yesterday, sharing a picture of Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett with a clapperboard.

Season 11 of Call The Midwife only came to end in February, but the cast are already hard at work to bring us more from Nonnatus House.

A post on the show's Facebook account stated: "BREAKING NEWS!! Call the Midwife begins filming for Series 12! Hello all! WE’RE BACK!!!

"We bring you this picture straight from the Nonnatus House set, where our team began filming again just a few hours ago on a brand new Christmas Special and Series 12 of Call the midwife! This year Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) were there to provide us with the traditional clapperboard shot that marks the beginning of the first scene of the new season."

The page also teased that the show hopes to bring us "some exclusive festive sneak peeks" from their Christmas set later this week, and confirmed that season 12 will air in 2023.

Nancy Corrigan star Megan Cusack recently spoke to RadioTimes.com exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party last month, saying she was "really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone’s so lovely".

"It’s like a family," she continued. "The crew are great. It’s great crack. It’s that weird time in between where you’re like, ‘I’d actually just like to be with everyone still!'"

Helen George also confirmed that there will be no COVID restrictions for filming this time around, with Laura Main adding: "There will be no perspex. We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."

Thankfully, with filming on the Christmas Special confirmed to be underway, fans can now rest easy knowing when they'll see the much-loved BBC series once again.

Call The Midwife will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-11 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

