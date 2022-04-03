Call the Midwife stars confirm season 12 begins filming “very soon”

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party this week, Nancy Corrigan star Megan Cusack talked of her excitement about returning to filming.

It's only been a few weeks since the 11th season of Call the Midwife came to a dramatic close on BBC One – but stars of the show have revealed that production on the 12th run will start "very soon."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It’s coming very soon," she said. "So just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone’s so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It’s great crack."

She added: “It’s that weird time in between where you’re like, ‘I’d actually just like to be with everyone still!'"

And Cusack is not the only star of the show looking forward to getting back to Nonnatus House, with Laura Main and Helen George also outlining their eagerness to return to filming.

"I am so excited," added Main, before George said that there's "not too long to go".

"What’s nice is we’re not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful," George continued.

"There will be no perspex," Main added. "We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."

When production is all done and dusted, the new season will once again begin with a Christmas special before playing out across the first few weeks of 2023.

The BBC One series has also already been re-commissioned for a thirteenth run – with no sign of an end in sight any time soon.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2022 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 5th April– subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife seasons 1-11 are available on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.