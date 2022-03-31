The actors, who play Nancy and Sister Frances in the Call the Midwife cast , spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party this week.

Call the Midwife stars Megan Cusack and Ella Bruccoleri believe the much-loved BBC One series will "go on and on and on" – otherwise there would be a public outcry.

Cusack said: "I think the amazing thing about it is it’s so wonderful getting to be with the characters for so long and not necessarily knowing where their journey is going. We get to live with them."

Bruccoleri added: "It’s the kind of show that you could stick with. I feel it will go on and on and on."

Ella Bruccoleri plays Sister Frances in Call the Midwife BBC

"People love it," Cusack continued. "It’s great. And everyone’s brilliant in it. The crew and production and everyone behind the scenes. That keeps people in it and that’s what keeps shows going.

"When people want to stay together, they stay together. And that’s what’s so beautiful about the show. So who knows. It could go on for years."

"It probably will," her co-star agreed. "There would be uproar if it didn’t!"

The BBC One series has already been re-commissioned for season 12 (2023) and season 13 (2024), with the former consisting of eight one-hour episodes, plus a feature-length Christmas special.

Creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas previously said in a statement: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.