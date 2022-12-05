In a Facebook post, it was confirmed that up and coming actor Max Macmillan is returning to the period drama in his long-held role of Timothy Turner - son of Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and trainee doctor.

We're just a couple of weeks away from getting a brand new episode of Call the Midwife and the team behind the show have teased what this year's Christmas special has in store.

Macmillan has now portrayed the character for more than a decade, having debuted in the role in 2012's Christmas special and most recently participating in season 11's dramatic train crash storyline.

The upcoming special will be notably lighter in tone, befitting of the season, seeing Timothy return from medical school to spend time with friends and family while also being tapped to organise and judge a local talent show.

"The musical side is no great burden to Max, who is a talented musician and music graduate," said a spokesperson for Call the Midwife.

"We have called for his musical assistance at various times over the 11 years he's been on our show as both man and boy, and he has always produced the goods. But this year, he is required to assess the talents of others... some with rather different talents to his own!"

They continued: "Where would our Christmas be without our wonderful Max, who we've watched grow from a tiny boy into a fine young medic and musician?

"After all, isn't watching much-loved faces around our Christmas table growing a little every year part of the true seasonal spirit?"

The Call the Midwife festive special will be followed by season 12, expected to premiere in January 2023, while a 13th season has also been commissioned for broadcast in 2024.

