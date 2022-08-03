Call the Midwife’s Lucille faces “sadness” in Christmas special

And while there is of course plenty of festive cheer to be found in the episode, it looks like fans can also expect some heart-breaking moments in the kick-off to season 12 .

We may still be quite a way off Christmas but, with filming on this year's festive special complete, we’re already beginning to get an idea of what’s going to happen in one of our favourite dramas – Call the Midwife .

Speaking in the latest Big RT Interview, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas revealed challenging times ahead for Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott), who experienced a miscarriage in a heart-wrenching turn of events in the fifth episode of season 11.

"Looking forward to Christmas and beyond Christmas, something rather wonderful happens to Trixie, Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness, and what else can I say? We have a new nun coming to join the line-up, Sister Veronica," she explained.

Thomas went on to reveal other storylines guaranteed to tug at our heartstrings in this year’s Christmas special.

"We also have a story featuring a young woman who’s recently been discharged from prison as a single mother and how she finds a community at Christmas when she’s completely alone in the world," she continued.

"And we also have a talent show, which has been enormous fun, honestly, both to write, rehearse and film. So there’s a lot of joy in there at Christmas as well."

Nurse Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife

As for what might happen elsewhere in the upcoming 12th season – production on which is well underway – Thomas also teased the return of Rhoda Mullucks, whose baby was born with birth defects in season 5 after taking Thalidomide prescribed by Dr Turner.

Season 6 explored the Thalidomide scandal once again, catching up with the Mullucks family 18 months after Susan’s birth, with Rhoda and her husband Bernie clashing over what the best course of care was for Susan.

And now, season 12 will revisit the family again, with Rhoda set to have another baby.

The new pregnancy "puts them under a certain amount of pressure and gives them a lot to worry about", Thomas explained.

She added: "We haven’t actually been with that family for five years, so we’re picking up the pieces for them and it makes for a very special Christmas special."

Call The Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.