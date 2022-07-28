The previous instalment of the hit medical drama ended on a dramatic note, with a terrible train crash feared to have taken the lives of beloved characters Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann).

The team behind Call the Midwife have given an update on production, announcing that filming is complete on this year's Christmas special and work on season 12 is well underway.

Fortunately, both recovered from their injuries, but fans will be interested to see how the traumatic incident impacts them moving forward as they continue serving the residents of their Poplar community.

In a post to the show's official Facebook page, a spokesperson explained that Call the Midwife is now midway through production and taking its usual summer recess, having started filming in late April.

"Filming days can be very long, and the hours very inhospitable – and so our production likes to reward our team with a decent break midway through, so that they can return refreshed to complete the series," they explain.

The statement continued: "So how are we doing? Really, really well! We have already completed Christmas filming, and are well into season 12! When we return from our summer break, we have the last half of our stories to film, and won't complete that till the early winter.

"Call the Midwife is truly a four seasons job!"

The cast of Call the Midwife

It sounds as if the show is well on target to spread its warmth through the winter months, starting with the festive special, usually aired on Christmas Day, and continuing through to early 2023.

Fans can rest assured that the period drama, which is among the BBC's most popular programmes, has plenty more stories to tell, with a 13th season already confirmed for 2024.

