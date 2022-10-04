In the brand new pictures Leonie Elliott, Helen George and Megan Cusack, who play Lucille, Trixie and Nancy respectively, can be seen having fun in the snow, while another picture shows Cusack and Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Francis) having a laugh on set.

We're only a couple of months away from the return of Call the Midwife for its 2022 Christmas special and the BBC drama has released a snowy behind-the-scenes look at what we can expect.

One of the pictures was posted to the series' official Facebook page, alongside a message saying: "For their first Christmas photo session, our cast – Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy) – subjected our poor photographer to a fine British tradition – the snowball fight!

"We’re delighted to confirm that the results of our team’s hard work on the Christmas Special is looking FANTASTIC, and we just can’t wait to show you more – so stay tuned to this page, as we start to get ready for our brand new special, and Series 12!!!"

The show's creator Heidi Thomas previously teased some of the upcoming storylines for the Christmas Special in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

She revealed that in the special and beyond into season 12 "something rather wonderful happens to Trixie, [and] Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness".

Sister Francis (Ella Bruccoleri) and Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions, Olly Courtenay

She added: "We have a new nun coming to join the line-up, Sister Veronica. We also have a story featuring a young woman who’s recently been discharged from prison as a single mother and how she finds a community at Christmas when she’s completely alone in the world.

"And we also have a talent show, which has been enormous fun, honestly, both to write, rehearse and film. So there’s a lot of joy in there at Christmas as well."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following the Christmas special, Season 12 in 2023 will also tackle the Thalidomide scandal once again with the return of Rhoda Mullucks, whose baby was born with birth defects in season 5.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.