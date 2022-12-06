The broadcaster's full schedule covers the entire festive fortnight from Christmas Eve through to Friday 6th January, with highlights including the Strictly Come Dancing and Call the Midwife specials along with the King's Speech .

The BBC has announced its full Christmas schedule for 2022, with exact dates and times for its festive specials and returning favourites so TV fans can mark their calendars.

On Christmas Day, King Charles's first ever Christmas broadcast will air at 3pm on BBC One, while the Strictly special will air on the same channel at 5:10pm.

This will be followed by Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel at 6:25pm, the Ghosts Christmas special at 7:25pm, Call the Midwife at 7:55pm, EastEnders at 9:25pm and then the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special at 10:25pm.

Christmas Day on BBC One will also feature plenty of treats earlier on, with new Julia Donaldson adaptation The Smeds and the Smoos airing at 2:30pm.

King Charles III's speech will deliver his first King's Speech on Christmas Day. Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, other favourites set to air on BBC One across the festive period include new animated film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse airing at 4:55pm on Christmas Eve, and the Not Going Out Christmas special airing the same day at 10:40pm.

The Death in Paradise special will air at 9pm on Boxing Day.

Brand new music gameshow That's My Jam will air on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve - at 9:40pm and 9:10pm respectively.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer are back for their Christmas special. BBC

Over on BBC Two, Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Christmas Fishing will air at 8:40pm on Christmas Eve, while the big day will be kicked off with three classic Wallace and Gromit films, airing between 10am and 11:35am, followed later by Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! at 1:30pm.

Fans of the Detectorists will have to wait until 9pm on Boxing Day for that Christmas special.

If you're looking for films over the festive period, then look no further - on Christmas Eve, BBC One will be showing The Secret Life of Pets 2 (1:40pm), Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (3pm), The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (5:25pm) and La La Land (1am on 25th December), while BBC Two will be showing King of Kings (09:55), North by Northwest (1:40pm) and Chariots of Fire (4:55pm).

Wallace and Gromit fans will be well catered for on Christmas morning. Aardman Animations

As the main festivities are winding down on Boxing Day, film fans will be able to check out such offerings as Big Hero 6 (10:25am on BBC One), Frozen (12:25pm on BBC One), Mary Poppins (2:25pm on BBC One), Ghostbusters (4:40pm on BBC One), The Magnificent Seven (5:30pm on BBC Two) and Goodfellas (10:15pm on BBC Two).

On 27th December, there's Missing Link (10am on BBC One), Hello, Dolly (1:30pm on BBC Two), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (1:45pm on BBC One), Funny Girl (3:50pm on BBC Two) and 1917 (9pm on BBC One).

