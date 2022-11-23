For the first time in history, the King will be delivering a televised Christmas message, with the previous male monarch King George VI's speeches being broadcast via radio before Queen Elizabeth II made her festive television debut in 1957.

This Christmas will mark the first festive period without Queen Elizabeth II as the Head of State following her death in September – and as a result, the UK will see its first King's Speech in almost 70 years.

While the royal tradition began in 1932 with King George V, the annual Christmas message from the reigning monarch has come a long way since, with the speech airing over the radio, on TV and more recently, over the internet.

King Charles III made his first address to the nation in September, but when will he be delivering his debut Christmas message? Here's everything we know about the King's Speech 2022.

King Charles III is expected to make his first Christmas Day speech as the country's monarch, continuing with the tradition that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, took on every year.

If he is to make the speech as usual, the broadcast will air across TV, radio and online on Christmas Day, Sunday 25th December.

What time is the King's Speech on TV?

While the time of the King's Speech is yet to be confirmed, the speech is typically broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day.

Since 1997, the BBC and ITV have taken it in turns to broadcast the monarch's Christmas speech, while Sky was added to the rotation in 2011.

What will the King talk about in this year's speech?

The overall theme of King Charles III's speech is yet to be confirmed, however it's likely that the new monarch will pay tribute to his late mother, who died in September at the age of 96, and reflect on celebrations around her Platinum Jubilee earlier in the year.

He will also likely speak about the UK's change in prime ministers across the year, with Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak each coming into power in 2022, as well as the progress made in reducing COVID deaths and the ongoing war against Russia and Ukraine,

The King's Speech will be broadcast on Christmas Day. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

