While the exact schedule of when each of the programmes will air has yet to be announced, we now know that amongst the traditional favourites returning to screens over the period will be special editions of Call the Midwife , Death in Paradise , Strike , Mrs Brown's Boys , Motherland and Ghosts .

The BBC has announced its full line-up for this year's festive period, from Christmas through to New Year, with a raft of brand-new series, one-off specials and returning favourites.

Meanwhile, Bad Education is back with a new Class K, Inside No. 9 has produced its second ever Christmas special, and both Happy Valley and His Dark Materials are returning for their third and final seasons.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: "Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other.

"Get ready to escape and be entertained with an incredible range of new festive shows across every genre, live or on demand, there’s something for everyone."

Phil Cornwell and Jennifer Gibney in Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special 2022. BBC / Alan Peebles

Other returning shows include specials for Two Doors Down, The Cleaner and Detectorists, while of course the EastEnders Christmas episodes are sure to bring the drama. Meanwhile, brand-new two-part drama Mayflies, starring Martin Compston, Tony Curran and Ashley Jensen will also debut.

As usual over the Christmas period there will also be a selection of one-off programmes developed specially for the festive season, including an adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, as well as the latest adaptation of one of Julia Donaldson's works, The Smeds and the Smoos.

Meanwhile, Mark Gatiss is pulling double duty across the BBC, as he both brings his latest ghost story to the broadcaster, Count Magnus, while also starring as Jacob Marley in a filmed version of his A Christmas Carol stage production.

Children's favourites which have been announced for this year's line-up include a new version of classic pantomime Dick Whittington, David Walliams's Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!, a Malory Towers Christmas Special, a Christmas Special for Dodger and a Christmas episode of Something Special.

The cast of Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! BBC/Little Bert Limited/Gary Moyes

Of course, fans of entertainment shows won't be left out in the cold this Christmas - far from it, as the BBC sees returns for Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank, Strictly Come Dancing, The Hit List, Question of Sport, Pointless, University Challenge, Would I Lie to You, QI, Festive House of Games and The Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, Sally Phillips will be presenting her own one-off programme My Life at Christmas, in which she will chat with three celebrities about their memories of past celebrations, and Dame Mary Berry will be joined by Angela Hartnett, Monica Galetti and Rylan Clark for her Ultimate Christmas feast.

On Christmas Day itself, Oti Mabuse will read the story of the first Christmas from the Gospel according to St Luke in On Christmas Night, while fans of nature documentaries are in for some treats over the festive period, with programmes including Dynasties II, Snow Dogs in the Wild and brand-new special, Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder.

This year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year is amongst the line-up, as is Coppélia – which combines animation and live-action dance – Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker and this year’s Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution, delivered by Professor Dame Sue Black.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off and Festive Extravaganza. BBC/Shine TV

There will also be festive specials for Gone Fishing, Live at The Apollo, Frankie Boyle's New World Order, The Great British Sewing Bee, MasterChef, The Repair Shop and Antiques Roadshow, while Mo Gilligan is set to host new music game show That's My Jam, which sees celebrities take on super-sized musical challenges.

Sticking with music, there will also be the traditional Songs of Praise and Carols from King’s, as well as a new Christmas Special for Top of the Pops and a one-off programme with Sir Cliff Richard, Cliff at Christmas, in which he will chat to Sara Cox about his incredible 64-year career.

Of course, it wouldn't be New Year without Jools Holland's Hootenanny, but this year Sam Ryder will also be hosting his own Spectacular New Year's Eve Party on BBC One.

The BBC's line-up announcement follows Sky's schedule being revealed earlier this month, with its line-up including The Amazing Maurice and I Hate Suzie Too.

