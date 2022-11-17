The highly-anticipated film, which airs over the festive period, features the voices of Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, David Thewlis and Hugh Bonneville in this story about the titular cat who masterminds a money-making scam.

Sky has confirmed its Christmas programming for this December, including animated feature Sir Terry Pratchett's The Amazing Maurice starring Emilia Clarke and Hugh Laurie, as well as Billie Piper returning to I Hate Suzie for season 2.

Meanwhile, Billie Piper returns as child-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie Too (20th December), while Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie Malloy, an addict who decides to change her life after embarrassing herself at her brother's wedding, in the upcoming Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything (7th December).

Jo Brand and Suranne Jones in Christmas Carole Sky

Suranne Jones is Christmas Carole – an outspoken, wealthy entrepreneur – in this reimagining of the Charles Dickens story, while After Ever After returns with its take on the Little Red Riding Hood.

As for films, Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario star in the original Sky film This Christmas, about two commuters who get to know one another when their train breaks down, while the likes of The Nan Movie, The Bad Guys, The Duke, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Boxing Day will be added to Sky's collection this December.

Greg Davies will be back in the Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks chair for a special Christmas edition of the gameshow, with Steps star Claire Richards, comedian Tom Allen and Pete Doherty stopping by.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be heading on another festive adventure in Rob & Romesh vs Christmas on Ice, as will A League of Their Own, which is back for a Christmas episode featuring Joel Dommett, Maisie Adam, Alex Brooker, Tony Bellew, Eve Muirhead, John Barnes, David Seaman and H from Steps.

