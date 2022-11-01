The BAFTA-winning actor plays the title character, whose long list of addictions is starting to have a terrible impact on her personal relationships, culminating in an embarrassing incident at her brother's "dry" wedding.

Sheridan Smith steps into her outrageous new role in the first trailer for Sky Comedy's Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

As a result, she makes the difficult decision to simply give up everything – from smoking to sex and alcohol to Adderall – on a mission to go "from Keith Richards to Lindsay Lohan", as she explains in the trailer.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series boasts a starry cast, with Smith appearing alongside comedy greats Pauline McLynn (Shameless) and Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Ted) as her parents, while I May Destroy You's Lewis Reeves plays her younger brother, Joey.

Check out the trailer below:

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything was announced as part of Sky's winter slate earlier this year, in addition to Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan team-up Romantic Getaway, and Suranne Jones' festive offering Christmas Carole.

The six-part series looks rather chaotic and brimming with cheeky humour, but there is also scope for more dramatic scenes relating to the serious theme of addiction, with one character warning Rosie that she could be "very poorly".

More like this

The new series reunites Smith with Susan Nickson, who previously wrote for BBC Three comedies Two Pints of Lager and Grownups, while Home and Hitmen's David Sant is serving as director.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything comes to Sky Comedy and NOW from Wednesday 7th December. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.