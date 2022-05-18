Sheridan Smith leads new comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

The show will follow the titular Rosie (Smith), who has an addictive personality that has resulted in a dependency on everything from cigarettes to alcohol and even Terry's Chocolate Oranges (relatable).

Sheridan Smith is to lead a brand new Sky comedy series titled Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, the broadcaster has announced.

However, after an embarrassing incident at the wedding of her brother Joey, she decides its time to claim her life back and sets out on a mission to rid herself of all vices – or in other words, give up everything.

Of course, it won't be easy, especially as Rosie's destructive behaviour has placed considerable strain on her relationships with friends and family, including her poorly father, as well as putting her career at risk.

If she succeeds in overcoming the addictions that have taken over her life, she'll then have to face the existential question of who she really is without them.

Smith is reuniting with writer Susan Nickson for this project, with whom she previously collaborated on BBC Three sitcoms Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Grownups.

Meanwhile, the series has hired David Sant as director, whose recent work includes Channel 4 sitcom Home and Sky comedy Hitmen, starring Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan in Sky's Romantic Getaway SEAC

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is part of a slate of content unveiled by Sky yesterday, which also includes fellow comedy Romantic Getaway, starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan as a couple who steal £500,000 from their shared boss.

Meanwhile, Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones will lead the cast of Christmas Carole, a modern spin on the Dickens classic, in which the selfish owner of a festive online business will be visited by spirits urging her to change her ways.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is coming soon to Sky. Find out how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

