When will Hitmen be on Sky?

Hitmen arrives on Sky One and NOW TV from 25th March 2020.

What is Hitmen about?

The six-part Sky original will see Mel and Sue move from baking to burying bodies, but fear not, the morbid tone of the show ends there, and hilarity naturally ensues.

The writers Joe Parham and Joe Markham, describe the script including “incompetence, bickering and inane antics”.

Perkins (Fran) and Giedroyc (Jamie) play best friends - naturally- who have stumbled into the world of killers to hire. The pair go on numerous adventures in their clapped-out van, and the narrative appears to move away from the morbid transactions to focus on struggling friendships and questions of morality.

Viewers will see the inept killers’ personalities clash as the bodies rack up. Amenable and naive Jamie simply enjoys spending time with her best friend, whilst sensitive and more level-headed Fran questions if this is the life she wants.

Audiences watch the hapless duo trying to thrive and survive whilst, as Perkins states, sitting “for months on end in a hot van with my old, flatulent, double act partner,”

Who is in the cast of Hitmen?

For Perkins and Giedroyc this will be their first appearance in a sitcom, an intriguing new genre for the pair.

They famously quit The Great British Bake Off in 2017 in protest to the shows decision to move from the BBC to Channel 4 so audiences will be excited to see them reunited on-screen once more.

The cast will also include Jason Watkins (The Crown), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).

Is there a trailer for Hitmen?

Not yet... once this is released we will update this page!