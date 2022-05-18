Suranne Jones to star in comedic Dickens adaptation Christmas Carole

Christmas Carole features the Gentleman Jack star as Carole Mackay, an outspoken and wealthy entrepreneur who made her fortune with an online retail business specialising in all things festive.

Suranne Jones will lead a modern adaptation of classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol, which will arrive on Sky and NOW towards the end of the year.

However, her success has made her selfish and cruel – much like a certain Ebenezer we've met many times before – not to mention that she has, ironically, come to despise everything that Christmas represents.

Intervention comes one fateful year in the form of three spirits, representing Carole's past, present and future, who intend to show her the true meaning of the celebratory season.

The Sky Studios production is written by Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto, who previously collaborated on BBC sitcom Citizen Khan and sketch comedy The Armstrong and Miller Show.

Meanwhile, directing duties are to be handled by Ian Fitzgibbon, whose past credits include Channel 4's Hullraisers, sci-fi comedy People of Earth and Sky's Moone Boy.

Christmas Carole was announced as part of a sizeable 2022 slate from Sky, which also includes fellow comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, starring Sheridan Smith in the title role.

Sky also announced Romantic Getaway, starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan as a couple who steal £500,000 from their shared boss, as well as new seasons of hit shows I Hate Suzie and COBRA.

Christmas Carole is coming later this year to Sky.

