Adapted from the Israeli sitcom Little Mom, the series premiered straight after the Derry Girls season 3 premiere, and follows self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula and best friend Rani.

Channel 4 headed to Hull for the first season of Lucy Beaumont's comedy series Hullraisers, and now fans are wondering if a second season is on the horizon.

The first season – available to binge-watch as a box-set on All4 – introduced us to the show's central trio of Hull-based friends, and explored "the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground – all whilst trying to have some fun too," Channel 4 stated.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Creator Lucy Beaumont told Channel 4 she was particularly proud about the show's "authentic working-class representation".

“I'm really proud of it because I feel like everyone was on the same page with the class thing," she said. "There are a lot of production companies that are very London-centric. We see so few authentic working-class representations, especially in comedy, I've had so little to refer to and that annoyed me.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Hullraisers season 2.

Will there be a second season of Hullraisers?

Hullraisers hasn't yet been formally renewed for a second season, but we will keep this page updated with any news on future additional instalments.

Who will star in Hullraisers season 2?

Toni in Hullraisers season 1

If Hullraisers is renewed for a second season, it's likely that the main characters from the Hullraisers cast will all return.

Taj Atwal (playing Rana), Leah Brotherhead (Toni) and Sinead Matthews (Paula) led the cast the first time around, and would all likely reprise their roles.

In addition, the first season featured Yanick Ghanty as Dane, Perry Fitzpatrick as Craig, and Merch Husey as Aldi, with Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson also cameoing.

Is there a trailer for Hullraisers season 2?

No, there's no trailer yet for Hullraisers season 2 as it has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

We'll keep this page updated with any additional news.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.