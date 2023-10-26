Meanwhile, we get new looks at Sinead Matthews's Paula and Taj Atwal's Rana, the former of whom is in a sexual standoff with her husband Dane (Yanick Ghanty), while the latter is horrified by the full facts about the menopause, given to her in brutal detail by her mum Nima (Shobna Gulati).

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The last season ended with both Paula's daughter Ashley and Toni revealing they were pregnant, but in the new season it turns out Toni's daughter Grace isn’t overly excited about having a new brother.

Read more:

Meanwhile, the new season will also see Rana having to deal with sexist colleagues after she’s mistaken for a strippergram on a death call, while also getting to know her new partner Officer Pickles (Sam Swainsbury), the most miserable man in Yorkshire.

The first season of the Channel 4 comedy was well-received, with Atwal being nominated for the best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme at this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as Swainsbury, the new season will also see Tom Bennett (After Life) joining the cast, playing Craig's mum Gloria's (Felicity Montagu) new love interest John Fox.

Executive producers Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward said: "We are so thrilled to be bringing back Hullraisers with Channel 4, adding some new exciting faces to our brilliant core cast.

"Alongside our award nominated trio of Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews and Taj Atwal, we welcome Tom Bennett and Sam Swainsbury, playing two brilliant new characters. We can't wait for audiences to join us for another series of outrageous laughs and Hullian mayhem."

Hullraisers season 2 starts at 10pm on Thursday 9th November on Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.