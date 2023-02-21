Ricky Gervais dreamt up the popular streaming series which stars himself as grieving journalist Tony Johnson who has spiralled into a depressed state of mind following the loss of his beloved wife.

After Life actor David Earl has spoken out on the prospect of returning for more episodes of the Netflix comedy.

Earl co-starred as hoarder Brian Gittins, one of several eccentric residents in the fictional town of Tambury with an ambition to appear in the local paper that Tony writes for.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Earl at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 where his comedy-drama Brian and Charles – about a man in rural Wales who creates an artificially intelligent robot – was nominated for Outstanding British Film of the Year.

When asked whether he would return should After Life be revived for season 4, he said: "Oh, yeah. It's not gonna happen though. But yeah, I would, it's good fun."

Gervais has previously stated that season 3 was intended to be the end of After Life, adding in an interview with RadioTimes.com that he was "99 per cent sure this should be it" but "never say never".

When the possibility of a far-future revival, some decades away, was pitched, Earl joked: "Cor, the state of me then!"

The actor's comments follow other After Life cast members also showing support for Gervais's decision to end the sitcom, including Ashley Jensen (who played nurse Emma) and Diane Morgan (who played Tambury Gazette staffer Kath).

Jensen, who will be taking on the new leading role in the BBC's Shetland, said at the Radio Times Covers Party: "I think it did feel very final. I think that Ricky kind of does... Well, certainly for Extras and The Office, it was two seasons and out. So three seasons was quite a big deal for him and I think it was rather perfect.

Morgan added: "It's a shame, but I think he was right to end it there because sometimes if you drag these things out, it's less special. And I think where he ended it was the right place."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

After Life is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

