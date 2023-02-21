In response to the decision to leave Cribbins out of tributes, a spokesperson for BAFTA told RadioTimes.com : "Bernard Cribbins will be remembered in our upcoming BAFTA Television Awards ceremony broadcast in May."

Following criticism that the late Bernard Cribbins was not honoured during the In Memoriam section of the weekend's BAFTA Film Awards , BAFTA has said that the iconic actor will be remembered in an upcoming broadcast later this year instead.

The beloved actor passed away in July 2022 at the age of 93 and is remembered for his roles in the Carry On series, The Railway Children, Doctor Who, for guest starring on Fawlty Towers, and many other projects.

After the weekend's televised BAFTA ceremony, many fans were quick to take to Twitter to air their grievances over Cribbins being left out of the tributes.

In response to backlash over the omission, a spokesperson for BAFTA originally Tweeted: "With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away.

"Bernard features in our online records... and given his influential work in TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast."

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who reunited with Cribbins shortly before his death for the show's 60th anniversary specials, was particularly vocal about his criticism over honouring Cribbins at the TV BAFTA ceremony and not the film awards.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "It’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins at the TV BAFTAs, not the film. To say he’s being ‘considered’ is the work of an idiot."

Cribbins will make a posthumous appearance in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials later this year, where viewers will see him reprise the role of Wilfred Mott, fan favourite grandfather to former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

Bernard Cribbins with Catherine Tate.

Fan site Doctor Who Online also Tweeted: "Never thought we'd have to say this, but shame on BAFTA for leaving out Bernard Cribbins from their 'In Memoriam' section.

"Bernard was 100 per cent a national treasure, and will never be forgotten by the countless people who loved him and adored his characters!"

As for when exactly we can see Cribbins's tribute in the May broadcast of the BAFTA Television Awards, an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Catch up on the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 on BBC iPlayer.

