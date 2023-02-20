The iconic actor, fondly remembered for his roles in the Carry On films, The Railway Children and Doctor Who among other projects, passed away last summer at the age of 93.

BAFTA has responded amid criticism that the late Bernard Cribbins was not honoured during the In Memoriam section broadcast as part of the weekend's Film Awards.

Fans were devastated to hear the news with tributes flooding social media, with many expecting to see BAFTA pay tribute to Cribbins last night – but that moment never came.

In response to backlash over the omission, a spokesperson for BAFTA Tweeted: "With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away.

"Bernard features in our online records... and given his influential work in TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast."

The BAFTA Television Awards are handed out separately to the Film Awards, during a ceremony usually held in the summertime.

The latest statement from the organisation has not been greeted warmly by some critics, including Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who reunited with Cribbins shortly before his death for the show's 60th anniversary specials.

The prolific screenwriter responded (via Instagram): "It’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins at the TV BAFTAs, not the film. To say he’s being ‘considered’ is the work of an idiot."

Fans on Twitter felt similarly, with one impassioned reply stating: "You'll 'consider including' a Bernard Cribbins tribute in the next TV awards broadcast!? What is wrong with you people!

"The man was a giant and so talented, a huge feature in TV, films, radio and recordings over the years!"

Another user said: "Very poor decision, BAFTA. Literally not reading the room. Bernard Cribbins was & is an icon of the small & big screens, his appeal spanning generations.

"Unpardonable of you to have left him out of the visual tributes last night, would’ve taken seconds to have included him."

Cribbins will make a posthumous appearance in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials later this year, reprising the role of Wilfred Mott, beloved grandfather to former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

Fan site Doctor Who Online added: "Never thought we'd have to say this, but shame on BAFTA for leaving out Bernard Cribbins from their 'In Memoriam' section.

"Bernard was 100 per cent a national treasure, and will never be forgotten by the countless people who loved him and adored his characters!"

