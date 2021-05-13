Cobra season 2 release date: Cast, plot and latest news for the Sky drama

Sky drama Cobra quickly became a success in its dramatic first season, securing a cumulative launch audience of 2.2 million and becoming one of the network’s most watched boxsets after its release in January 2020.

The series, which stars Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle as the UK Prime Minister, quickly won praise for its addictiveness, and got a positive write-up by RadioTimes.com with our Cobra review. It was renewed for season two almost immediately – and fans will be eager to hear when they can gorge on new episodes again.

Here’s everything we know about the second season, titled “Cobra: Cyberwar”, so far.

When is the Cobra season 2 release date?

Sky has confirmed that Cobra S2: Cyberwar will come to Sky One and NOW in autumn 2021. An exact date will be confirmed closer to the time.

Who is in the Cobra season 2 cast?

Robert Carlyle will reprise his lead role as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland for the second run. Victoria Hamilton will also return as the PM’s chief of staff Anna Marshall.

Speaking at Sky’s Up Next event in February 2020, the star said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the audience reaction and success of Cobra. I look forward to season two and welcome the chance to play the PM Robert Sutherland once again.”

Richard Dormer will reprise his role as Head of Civil Contingencies Fraser Walker, David Haig will return as Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan and Marsha Thomason will once again play Francine Bridge, Director of Policy.

What will happen in Cobra season 2?

As you might have guessed by its title, the series focuses on cyber attacks to critical infrastructure, as well as the impact of fake news on democracy.

According to Sky, the second series will see Sutherland attempt to “steer the country on a more even course”, assisted as ever by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall, alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

His plans are somewhat complicated by an assassination on British soil which unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged.

Sutherland and Marshall are soon at war with “an apparently invisible global enemy”, which leaves then unsure who can really be trusted, and seems bent on destruction.

