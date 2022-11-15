Christmas Carole features the Gentleman Jack star as a wealthy entrepreneur with a thriving online business, who is visited by three ghosts in the night who urge her to change her cruel and selfish ways.

Suranne Jones is stepping into a bold reimagining of Charles Dickens's classic festive story A Christmas Carol, with a modern twist that should enthral TV lovers.

In a novel twist, these spirits of Christmas past, present and future are represented by major personalities from British television, who hope to show her the true spirit of the season.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The ghosts of Christmas past will be legendary double act Morecambe and Wise, here portrayed by acclaimed impersonators Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel (see above), known by their stage name Eric and Little Ern.

Jo Brand and Suranne Jones in Christmas Carole. Sky

Carole will join them in a recreation of one of their famous festive specials of the 1970s, before being approached by the ghost of Christmas present, played by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Brand, and future, in the form of fellow comic Nish Kumar.

Sky has unveiled brand new images of Carole and her paranormal visitors, as well as a teaser trailer which spoofs the sentimental style of a typical Christmas advert.

Nish Kumar stars in Christmas Carole Sky

As one of the most popular actors on British television, fans will be excited to see what Jones can bring to this new take on the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge character.

Check out a first look in the wickedly funny teaser below.

Christmas Carole will be available on Sky and NOW this festive season – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for ideas on what to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.