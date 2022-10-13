The series is a sequel to the BBC's Gangsta Granny special that aired in 2013, with Smith (The Teacher) and Yates (JoJo Rabbit) joining Walliams, who plays dad Mike, to play mum Linda and their son Ben respectively.

The BBC has unveiled a first-look image of Sheridan Smith, David Walliams and Archie Yates in Gangsta Granny Strikes Again .

Like the original, the sequel series is based on Walliams's children book series, which follows Ben and his titular 'gangsta' granny, also known as the international jewel thief the Black Cat. The six-parter picks up a year after the events of the special, which saw Ben and his Gran pull off a daring Crown Jewel heist.

The series is based on Walliam's Gangsta Granny books. Amazon

This time around, however, Ben's granny has sadly passed away, with the family still adjusting to the loss. The BBC's synopsis teased: "[Ben] is stunned to learn another spate of thefts are beginning to occur – with all the clues pointing to The Black Cat, better known to Ben as Granny! Surprising? Yes. Impossible? Maybe. Viewers should expect the unexpected as they are once again taken on a wildly entertaining ride that sees Ben attempt to unravel the mystery of just who is The Black Cat."

Joining Walliams, Smith and Yates in the cast are Kevin Bishop (Inside No 9) and Paddington 2 star Maggie Steed as the Queen.

Walliams is co-writing all six episodes, which are currently filming on location in North London.

