The series is a sequel to BBC One movie Gangsta Granny, which aired in 2013 and adapted Walliams's first novel in the series, also titled Gangsta Granny.

Sheridan Smith ( The Teacher , No Returned) has been cast in the BBC's adaptation of David Walliams's children's book, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!.

The latest instalment is set to air on BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer, and will star Archie Yates (JoJo Rabbit, Home Sweet Home Alone) as young protagonist Ben. Smith will play his mother Linda, while Walliams will appear as his father, Mike. Inside No 9's Kevin Bishop has also been cast as Italian dancer Flavio, while Paddington 2 star Maggie Steed is the Queen.

David Walliams. ©Syco/Thames

Viewers will pick up with Ben a year after the events of the first film. He's still getting used to the loss of his beloved Gran and reminisces about their daring Crown Jewel heist, but a synopsis released by the BBC teases more action ahead:

"[Ben] is stunned to learn another spate of thefts are beginning to occur – with all the clues pointing to The Black Cat, better known to Ben as Granny! Surprising? Yes. Impossible? Maybe. Viewers should expect the unexpected as they are once again taken on a wildly entertaining ride that sees Ben attempt to unravel the mystery of just who is The Black Cat."

Speaking of the news, David Walliams, who will also be co-writing the six episode series, said: "It is a thrill to revisit these characters in a brand new story. I hope families are going to love this comedy adventure story. A huge thank you to the BBC for making it happen."

More like this

Director of BBC children’s and education Patricia Hidalgo added: "I can’t imagine a more perfect film for families to sit down and watch together. This adventurous tale will appeal to all generations young and old."

Executive producer Jo Sargent also said: "We’re excited to be bringing the next instalment of David’s Gangsta Granny to the screen with such a stellar cast on board and to find out what Ben and friends, old and new, have been up to since we last saw them."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.