Martin Compston and Tony Curran in first look at BBC's Mayflies
The BBC has released a first look at the pair as best friend's Tully and Jimmy in the BBC's adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel.
The BBC has released first look images of upcoming drama Mayflies, starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Tony Curran (Underworld: Evolution) as best friends Tully and Jimmy.
The two-parter is an adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, also titled Mayflies, and features the characters both as adults well into their friendship (pictured above), and as young lads growing up in the '80s when their bond first begins to form.
But 30 years on, Jimmy receives a call from Tully with "the worst kind of news," which is set to test their lifelong friendship.
Compston and Curran are joined by the likes of Ashley Jensen as Tully's wife Anna, Tracy Ifeachor as Jimmy's wife Iona, Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) as young Tully, Rian Gordon (Vigil) as young Jimmy, Elaine C Smith (Two Doors Down) as Barbara, Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) as Fiona, Cal MacAninch (Time) as Tibbs and Colin McCredie (River City) as Scott.
Filming for the series was recently completed around Glasgow and Ayrshire, with the two-part series set to land later this year on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.
