Plot details are scarce for the time being, but it's understood that the entire Ghosts cast will return for the new episode, with the exception of Katy Wix following her shock exit in season 4.

The residents of Button House will be brightening up our Christmas once again this year, with another Ghosts special planned to air during the festive season.

The first Ghosts Christmas special saw Mike host his family at Button House, while the following year a surprise visitor camping in their garden caused concern for him and Alison.

Both episodes also delved into the past lives of their paranormal friends, with Julian learning the importance of family and Lady Button surprising people with her generosity.

Expect more heartwarming moments and revealing flashbacks this time around. Here's what we know so far about the Ghosts Christmas special 2022.

The cast of Ghosts season 4. BBC

The BBC is yet to announce its Christmas schedule, so we don't know for certain when the latest Ghosts festive special will be on television at this time.

However, the previous two Christmas episodes aired on 23rd December, so it's quite possible that this year's offering will follow suit, allowing families across the country to continue a viewing tradition.

We'll update this page when the premiere date is confirmed.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ghosts Christmas special 2022 cast

The Ghosts Christmas special will see Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe reprise their roles as Alison and Mike Cooper, the young married couple who are responsible for Button House and its inhabitants.

Their co-stars (and series creators) Mathew Baynton (Thomas), Simon Farnaby (Julian), Martha Howe-Douglas (Lady Button), Jim Howick (Pat), Laurence Rickard (Robin/Humphrey) and Ben Willbond (the Captain) will also be back, along with Lolly Adefope as Kitty.

It's unlikely we'll see Katy Wix's Mary return, however, after her emotional farewell in the fourth season.

You can also expect a guest star or two, with last year's Ghosts Christmas special featuring comedy legend Jennifer Saunders as the mother of Lady Button.

What is the Ghosts Christmas special 2022 about?

Jim Howick as Pat in Ghosts.

According to British Comedy Guide, the Ghosts Christmas special 2022 will see Alison's initial plans for the day fall through, leading her ghostly housemates to find a surprise gift to raise her spirits.

The flashback this year will be centred around deceased scoutmaster Pat Butcher (Howick), who will reportedly be questioning "his very identity" – interpret that how you will.

Is there a trailer for the Ghosts Christmas special 2022?

Not just yet! But we'll update this page as soon as one arrives.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.