The sitcom has established itself as a highlight of the yuletide television schedule over the past two years, with the previous Christmas special featuring a guest star role for comedy legend Jennifer Saunders.

As if excitement for the Ghosts Christmas special wasn't high enough already, Charlotte Ritchie has teased that there is a special "treat" for viewers in the latest festive episode.

This year's "treat" is of a different variety, however, coming from the Button House ghosts themselves, who decide to pool their minds together to come up with some kind of present for their living housemate, Alison.

Ritchie explained: "Their ability to actually obtain anything material is quite limited – well, it’s not possible. And so their gifts always have to be of a very personal nature and they tend to be group ideas, which always just leads to epic, epic stuff.

"It involves a lot of input and a lot of soul from them and it's a real treat."

The fruit of their labour is being kept tightly under wraps for now, but Ritchie spoke of how it doubles as a gift for Alison and one for the viewers at home.

She continued: "What's really great about it is I’m sort of also an audience member of this show now. I kind of love it so much, outside of being in it.

"So it feels a bit like a present for you, the viewer, when you get to see what they do for Alison. It's like you can't really believe your luck that you're allowed to watch them do this."

This year's Christmas special will mark the first time that the Button House ghosts have Christmas alone since Alison's accident, as she and Mike are visiting his parents on the big day.

However, ever the thoughtful landlord, she prepares a bespoke gift for each of them to enjoy while she's away, which inspires their decision to come up with a gesture in return. Find out how that goes when the special arrives on Christmas Day.

