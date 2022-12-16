The series follows young married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as they set about renovating a grand country manor they unexpectedly inherit from a distant relative.

There will be more hilarious hauntings for comedy fans next year as Ghosts has been renewed for a fifth season by the BBC, ahead of the show's much-anticipated 2022 Christmas special .

After a near-death experience, Alison gains the ability to see restless spirits still wandering the grounds, including lively personalities which date from the '90s all the way back to the Stone Age.

According to the BBC, season 5 will see the couple explore new ways of making money off their property, after an attempt at running an Airbnb ended disastrously.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also teases that the couple will "contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives," which is sure to stoke rumours that the sitcom is nearing its endgame – mere speculation for now.

The creators said in a statement: "We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth season in 2023.

"We’ve had much fun in the writers room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal. We've been getting back into practice walking through walls and can’t wait to start shooting again in the new year.”

Ritchie, Smith-Bynoe and Lolly Adefope all return to the cast, alongside co-creators and writers Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond as the titular ghosts.

The cast of Ghosts season 4. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Katy Wix is not expected to be back as Mary, having departed the show in season 4.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC says: “We are thrilled to announce a fifth season of this modern British Comedy masterpiece.

"Ghosts continues to go from strength to strength and the BBC couldn’t be more grateful for the amount of laughter and love that the creators, and Monumental, pour into this unique show.”

Ghosts will next be on screens for its annual festive special, which has been boosted to the coveted prime time slot on Christmas Day (from its usual place on 23rd December), which is a testament to its huge popularity.

