The new series, which is based on Jimmy Fallon's US game show of the same name, will see host Mo Gilligan put two teams of celebrities through their musical paces with challenges testing their performance skills, top 40 knowledge and vocal abilities.

Tom Ellis thrilled Lucifer fans with his devilish crooning during the fantasy drama's five-year run – and now the actor is showing off his singing skills once again in BBC One's upcoming game show That's My Jam.

From tasks like The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and Magic Mic, to the Musical Genre Challenge, Take on Mo and Undercover Covers, the likes of musician Becky Hill, Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause will also be joining Gilligan as the musical mayhem unfolds.

Tom Ellis sang multiple times during Lucifer's run – mainly in Lucifer season 5 part 2's jukebox episode – and performed his own vocals, so hopefully we can expect him to turn out yet another wicked musical display for his debut on That's My Jam.

Mo Gilligan hosting That's My Jam. BBC

The first episode, which airs on 17th December, will feature Dixon, Drag Race's Michelle Visage and Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, while later on in the series, Gilligan will welcome Aloe Blacc, Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd, Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack, The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, musician Jason Derulo, The Office's Lucy Davis, EastEnders' Patsy Palmer and rugby player Thom Evans onto the show.

The BBC announced the upcoming game show earlier this week, with Gilligan saying that it was "such a thrill" to work with Jimmy Fallon on the original pilot.

"And now we get to do a series!" he added. "This is such an exceptional format and I’m so honoured that the BBC and NBCUniversal are letting me bring it to the UK."

The US version launched on NBC last November, with Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Kelly Clarkson, Kate Hudson, Ariana Grande and other stars teaming up to take on various singing challenges.

That's My Jam airs on Saturday 17th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

