The former Little Britain star made headlines earlier this month, when it emerged that BGT had issued a warning after he made "inappropriate" remarks about contestants during a 2020 recording.

David Walliams could potentially still take part in the next season of Britain's Got Talent, despite rumours that the comedian has quit the long-running reality series.

Walliams said in a statement to RadioTimes.com: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Today, The Sun has reported that Walliams is set to quit Britain's Got Talent in the coming weeks and is highly unlikely to feature in the upcoming season, but a source told RadioTimes.com that things aren't quite that simple.

David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent. Syco/Thames/ITV

"It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet," they said.

Auditions in front of the judging panel are not due to begin until the end of January, so there is another two months until such plans need to be finalised.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent said: "The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.”

Walliams has featured as a Britain's Got Talent judge since season 6 back in 2012, joining at the same time as fellow panel member and popstar Alesha Dixon.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Stephen Mulhern, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at a Britain's Got Talent photocall. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

On the controversy surrounding Walliams, a spokesperson for Thames, Britain's Got Talent production company, previously told RadioTimes.com: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

"Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Simon Cowell and the show's co-producer Syco Entertainment told The Guardian: "We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by The Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not.

"Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.