According to a leaked transcript obtained by The Guardian , the comedian reportedly referred to one contestant on Britain's Got Talent as a "c**t" and said about another: "She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don't."

Britain's Got Talent has warned judge David Walliams over "inappropriate" remarks he made in 2020 during a recording of the ITV talent show, which reportedly included offensive and sexually explicit comments about contestants.

Walliams said in a statement to RadioTimes.com: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

A spokesperson for Thames, Britain's Got Talent production company, added: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

David Walliams is a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

A spokesperson for Simon Cowell and the show's co-producer Syco Entertainment told The Guardian: "We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by The Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not. Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language."

According to the transcript, which contains strong language, Walliams described an older performer who made a jibe about Walliams as "a c**t" three times once the contestant was out of earshot, however his comments were picked up by his microphone.

In another incident, Walliams reportedly said that a female contestant was "like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f**k them, but you dont".

"She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don't," he added. "I know, she's just like 'Oh, f**k off!' I was saying, she thinks you want to f**k her, but you don't. It's the last thing on your mind, but she's like: 'Yep, I bet you do!' 'No I don't!' I had a bit of a boner, but now it's going, it's now shrivelled up inside my body."

According to The Guardian, the recordings were made for a potential broadcast of Britain's Got Talent or other spin-off shows.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Syco, ITV and Simon Cowell for comment.

