The actress, who starred in TV drama Murder, She Wrote, died at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday (11th October), her family confirmed.

Tributes have been flooding in for Dame Angela Lansbury, whose varied career encompassed triumphs in film, musical theatre and on TV, following her death at the age of 96.

A statement read: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am, Tuesday 11 October 2022.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

“A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Born in London, Lansbury rose to prominence as an MGM actor in the 1940s before she moved into musical theatre and dominated the stage with the lead title in Mame and other musicals.

However, she will be best known to many for playing the role of Jessica Fletcher in TV drama Murder, She Wrote.

The actress also notably voiced Mrs Potts in the 1991 Disney movie Beauty and the Beast.

Lansbury received five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances, was nominated for three Oscars, and in 2013 she received an honorary Academy Award for her lifetime achievement in film.

Angela Lansbury as Aunt March in Little Women

Tributes have been flooding in on social media following the tragic news of her passing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who appeared alongside Dame Angela in the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, shared her condolences, saying their time spent together will "forever be one of the joys of my life".

"I can’t even begin to tell you the countless times I’ve been so tired on a night shoot and tried to channel my inner, inexhaustible Angela Lansbury. Her stamina and brilliance were worshipful," The L Word’s Jennifer Beals wrote.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson also took to Twitter to celebrate Lansbury, recalling the moment he sat “next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night”.

“Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela,” he shared.

More like this

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander remembered Lansbury as “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met”.

“Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always,” he added.

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted that Lansbury “graced the stage for decades, winning five Tony Awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years”.

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba called her "an icon of the stage".

She tweeted: "She poured so much love into each of us.

Advertisement

"An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us."