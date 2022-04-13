Kicking off this April, the new season will see acts from all over the country flocking to London's Palladium to show off their talent.

Returning to host the show ar Geordie duo Ant and Dec, who have already teased an impressive line-up for 2022.

Speaking to members of the press, including RadioTimes.com, Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec talked about a Susan Boyle-style act who “surprised” them.

"The guy that came on that surprised us, we didn't expect him to do what he did. In answer to your question, yes. There are quite surprising moments throughout these auditions," Ant explained.

The contestants will be hoping to impress the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, comprising Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, who will all be on the lookout for a Golden Buzzer act to go straight through to the final.

There's also a new feature this year known as the Golden Moments, where people in the audience - whose family or friends have secretly applied for them to be on the show - will be asked to come on stage and perform!

As the series returns to ITV, here's everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent 2022, including what time it starts this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 release date and start time

Britain's Got Talent season 15 starts on Saturday 16th April at 8pm GMT on ITV and ITV Hub.

The show will last an hour and 25 minutes and will see the first set of auditions take place. The second round of auditions and episodes will air on Sunday 17th April at 7:35pm.

Episodes will air weekly on Saturdays and Sunday.

Britain's Got Talent judges

Britain's Got Talent judges ITV

As per usual, the Britain's Got Talent judges for 2022 are:

Simon Cowell

Amanda Holden

David Walliams

Alesha Dixon

Asked what it was like to be reunited for the new season, after having to take a year out to due to the pandemic, Simon Cowell said: "Great! It felt really good."

He added: "As much as I didn’t want to not make the show last year, we just couldn’t at that point, it would have been literally impossible. We had to stop it at the last moment – it was a difficult decision to make but it was the right one.

"I think off the back of that, when we did all get back together, we realised how much we enjoy making the show. We did miss each other, we get on and work well together."

Britain's Got Talent hosts

Britain's Got Talent is hosted by presenting duo Ant and Dec.

The pair have been at the helm of the show since the first season in 2007 and were given the same Golden Buzzer rights as the judges in 2014.

Ahead of season 15, the pair opened up about the "vibe" of the new run.

Ant and Dec ITV

"I would say the vibe of the series is one of gratitude – gratitude from us that the acts are back and gratitude from the acts to be able to perform on stage again, because people haven't worked for so long," Ant revealed. "In our industry, a lot of performers and singers didn't have anywhere to perform, they couldn't work during the pandemic. We had acts that would never have normally done the show before come down to audition, and acts who would've done BGT have had two years to really work on their act, so the talent was really strong." What is the Golden Buzzer? Each judge and Ant and Dec are given one Golden Buzzer act, who will go straight through to the final. Throughout the auditions, they each get to hit their buzzer for one act and one act only, whose performance was exceptional. What is Britain's Got Talent's Golden Moments? New to the 2022 season, Golden Moments will see unsuspecting individuals in the audience invited to audition on the iconic stage. They may not have prepared for the show, but their family or friends think they have what it takes to be the next big thing, so secretly applied for them to go on the show, and now it will be their time to reveal their hidden talent - whether they sing, dance or tell jokes in their spare time. Speaking of the new feature, Dec said: "The Golden Moments thing is really lovely in that it's people that wouldn't necessarily put themselves forward or apply themselves, but friends or family or people that know them think that they're good enough to come and audition. "So each judge surprised that different person who'd been recommended by friends or family and told them they were coming to audition at the Palladium. So we had some really lovely moments!" Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2022 contestants? The contestants haven't been revealed just yet. Viewers will get to see them once the auditions take place on Saturday 16th April, where hundreds will audition for one of the 40 spaces in the live shows. Who won Britain's Got Talent 2020?

Jon Courtenay ITV

Season 14 of Britain's Got talent was won by Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Jon Courtenay, who is a comedian and musician.

He beat sign-language choir Sign Along With Us and comedian Steve Royle, as they finished in second and third respectively.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 starts on ITV on Saturday 16th April at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

