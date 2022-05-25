Over that time, we've seen so many exciting acts take to the stage in the hopes of impressing the Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon – but it's almost time for this year's cohort to be whittled down to just 40 acts.

The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent has flown by and it's hard to believe that it first began airing just eight weeks ago.

The remaining contestants will be performing in the upcoming BGT semi-finals – for which you can apply for tickets – but when do they air on ITV?

Here's everything we know so far about the Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finals.

When are the Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows?

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows begin on Monday 30th May at 8pm on ITV – marking the beginning of the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will then air at 8pm from Monday to Friday, with the judges and the public picking two acts to go through to the final every night.

When is the Britain's Got Talent 2022 final?

The BGT 2022 final will air at 7:30pm on Sunday 5th June on ITV.

The two-and-a-half hour show will see the ten finalists compete to be crowned the 2022 BGT winner, securing a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

