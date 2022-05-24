Over the last eight weeks, we've watched as acts from across the world have descended on the BGT stage in the hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – but from next week, the remaining 40 contestants will be competing for a spot in the 2022 final.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals are beginning to creep up on us, with the last of the show's 2022 pre-recorded episodes airing this Saturday.

Among those who've made it to the penultimate stage of the competition are the Golden Buzzer acts, which include singer Loren Allred, comedian Axel Blake, dancers Born to Perform, magician Keiichi Iwasaki and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

If you'd like to watch the shows in-person next week, then we have all the details you need on how to apply for tickets.

When are the live Britain's Got Talent semi-finals?

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals begin on Monday 30th May at 8pm on ITV and will be airing live across the week.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the semi-finals will see eight contestants perform with both the judges and the public choosing an act to go through to the finals.

How to get tickets for the BGT live shows

You can apply for free tickets to the Britain's Got Talent live Semi-Finals via the show's page on the Applause Store.

While it seems as though many of the shows are fully booked, there are still some tickets available for the live show on Friday 3rd June – so start applying!

The shows start at 5pm at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, while those requesting tickets must be over the age of eight, with guests under 17 needing an adult chaperone.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday 28th May at 8pm on ITV with the live semi-finals beginning on Monday 30th. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

