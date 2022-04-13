The long-running talent show has been on the air since 2007 and while it's seen a number of different judge combinations over the years, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden have been with BGT from the very beginning.

The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent kicks off on Saturday, with Simon Cowell and his celebrity panel of judges hoping to find the UK's next winner.

Meanwhile, comedian David Walliams and Strictly Come Dancing winner Alesha Dixon mark their 10 year anniversary on the judging panel this year, having joined the Golden Buzzer gang back in 2012.

Here's everything you need to know about the Britain's Got Talent judges.

Simon Cowell

Yes, the talent show extraordinaire and Prince of Darkness himself Simon Cowell is returning after dominating Saturday nights for the last two decades. Initially working as a record producer, Cowell first came to national attention as a hard-to-please judge on Pop Idol, before he created The X Factor and Got Talent - now two of the biggest television franchises in the world.

Despite overseeing The X Factor as well as several of his American talent show offshoots, Cowell has remained committed to Britain's Got Talent and has only been absent from the audition round of 2011.

Amanda Holden

The longest-serving BGT judge, Amanda Holden has appeared on every series since the show started all the way back in 2007. Holden has had a varied career as an actress, singer and presenter, most notably playing Sarah Trevanion in Wild at Heart and the title role in West End show Thoroughly Modern Millie. More recently she has worked as a presenter on shows such as This Morning, is recording an album, and is now the co-host of the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston.

Alesha Dixon

Veteran talent show judge Alesha Dixon first shot to fame as a member of 00's girl band Mis-Teeq, before branching out into a successful solo career with hits like The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow. Her fame skyrocketed after winning the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, to the point where she was asked back as a judge in 2009. She controversially jumped ship to Britain's Got Talent in 2012, where she has remained ever since.

She is also a captain on another Simon Cowell show The Greatest Dancer, and appeared as a judge on America's Got Talent: The Champions in early 2020.

David Walliams

Winner of the National Television Award for Best TV judge four times now, David Walliams has been a Simon Cowell since 2012. Before then Walliams was, of course, best known for writing and starring in shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me with long-time professional partner Matt Lucas, as well as swimming the Thames, the Strait of Gibraltar and the Channel for Charity.

More recently he has been known for presenting shows such as the NTAs, as well as producing a never-ending stream of children's books.

