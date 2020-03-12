They each take on three dance acts to bring to the live shows, where they compete for £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The most recent series concluded last weekend with Mabuse's act, ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita, taking home the top prize.

However, with only 2.8 million tuning in to watch the finale, fewer than ITV's The Voice UK and even BBC One's very own Casualty, the series could face the axe.

More like this

A source has told The Sun that the crew of The Greatest Dancer have been told not to expect the series to be recommissioned.

RadioTimes.com approached the BBC for comment and a spokesperson said that "no decision has been made" on the future of the show.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer will be back in the spotlight on Friday night for a celebrity special taking place as part of Sport Relief 2020, featuring the likes of Alexandra Burke, McFly's Harry Judd, Olympian Louis Smith and social media star Saffron Barker.