In the end, the coveted title went to ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita Przystał, who had been coached by current Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse.

They took home £50,000 in prize money and bagged the opportunity to perform on Strictly when it returns at the end of the year.

Jowita said: "I don't know what to say. I'd love to thank all of you guys for voting and thank you, Oti, so much for giving us the opportunity."

They were up against some tough competition, including Dancepoint's Alice in Wonderland performance, Harrison Vaughan's dramatic Pennywise routine and Cheryl's impressive young duo Lily and Joseph.

However, fans seemed to agree that Michael and Jowita were totally deserving winners...

This win continues a sterling record for professional Oti Mabuse, who coached the winning act on last year's series of The Greatest Dancer and recently won Strictly with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC One on Friday 13th March for a special celebrity edition as part of Sport Relief 2020.