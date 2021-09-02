Who is Jowita Przystał? Meet new Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancer

It is nearly time to get back to the ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing. We already know who will be competing in the line-up of Strictly 2021 contestants and we also know that 4 new dancers have joined the Strictly line-up – so with this and Anton being a permanent judge, it’s all change for Strictly this year.

But while we wait for the launch date to be revealed, we can read up on all the celebs taking part and get to know the new dancers who will be hoping to be part of the Glitterball winning couple this year – and one of those is Jowita Przystał.

Here is all we know about Jowita so far as she gears herself up to take to the Strictly ballroom for the first time!

Who is Jowita Przystał?

Age: 26

Instagram: jowitaprzystal

Jowita hails from Poland and you may already know her from The Greatest Dancer, the now-cancelled BBC dancing show that she competed on alongside partner Michael – and the pair went onto win the 2020 series. She fell in love with ballroom at the age of 11 and met Michael in 2013 at a dance summer camp in Kraków.

The two formed a strong partnership that turned romantic and they remain together now. Together in 2014, they became the Polish Open Latin Champions and have performed aboard cruise ships in shows including Priscilla, Rock Of Ages and Legally Blonde.

What has Jowita said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Jowita is clearly excited to be a part of the show and she has described it as a dream, saying: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

Will she be part of a winning couple this year? We should not have to wait long for the show to start so we can find out with it kicking off in the coming weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC later this year.