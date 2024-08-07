Pete was announced alongside former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri, making them the two reality TV stars joining the cast.

Read on to find out more about Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant Pete Wicks, including what he has said about joining the line-up.

Who is Pete Wicks?

Pete Wicks. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Age: 36

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @p_wicks01

Pete Wicks is a reality TV star best known for his time on the ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex. He appeared on the series from 2015 to 2022 and has appeared in multiple reality series over the years.

Most notably, he has taken part in Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Celebrity Circle. He has also appeared on CelebAbility, Celebrity Juice and The Real Full Monty.

As of 2024, Wicks appeared on Channel 4's experimental new show The Underdog: Josh Must Win alongside Nick Grimshaw, Vicky Pattison and Amber Rose Gill.

He also co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast alongside Sam Thompson, which has had over five million downloads to date.

What has Pete Wicks said about Strictly Come Dancing?

In a statement, Wicks said: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."

The news was announced on Kiss FM's Breakfast Show in which he revealed that when he told best friend Sam, he cried!

"I am not even joking," Pete explained. "He screamed and jumped up and down and cried and planned that every Saturday he will be at the show."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

