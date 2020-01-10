Here are all the changes you can expect to see on the brand new series…

A Longer Run

Instead of the eight episodes we were treated to in the first series of The Greatest Dancer, we now have ten weeks’ worth of shows to get hooked on.

New dance captain

While Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl made strong first impressions in the first series, our dance captains will be facing more competition in the shape of Todrick Hall.

More like this

The choreographer, who has worked alongside Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, is set to slay the competition thanks to his quick sense of humor and determination.

"As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it's wild to see my career come full circle this way," Hall said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success."

New receptionist

Curtis Pritchard (ITV)

Amelia Wilson may have been a bit of a breakout star on The Greatest Dancer last year, but this year, Curtis Pritchard will be meeting and greeting our dancers before they face the magic mirror.

“To have left the Love Island villa just 10 days ago and to be so quickly given an opportunity to be a part of a show as amazing as The Greatest Dancer is a dream come true!” he said.

“When I got the call I was so honoured to even be considered for this so the fact it’s happening I can’t quite believe! Dance is my passion and I can’t wait to meet all the contestants in the new revamped reception area”.

He added: “If they are too nervous, I have loads of exercises that are going to build their confidence up, settle them down a little bit and get them ready to perform the best they possibly can.”

New format twist

Things are now even more tense for the dance captains this year, with a new twist piling the pressure on.

At the end of each audition round, one dance captain is selected to choose one act of the day to go straight through to the live shows as one of their final three. The rest of the acts will be selected after the callback stages.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer returns to BBC on 4th January 2020