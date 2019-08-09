Advertisement

He will join the current line up of captains that includes Cheryl, Glee's Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has also signed on for the new episodes, as the new receptionist. Hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will also return to the show.

"As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it's wild to see my career come full circle this way," Hall said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success."

41.m viewers tuned into the live final of series one in February 2019, drawing in a smaller audience than ITV's The Voice, which was in its second round stage at the time.