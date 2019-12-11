Plus, we've got some exciting new series to look forward to, including hotly anticipated Henry Cavill fantasy drama The Witcher.

Find out about the key shows still to come Netflix in 2019 below.

Get the latest Netflix TV and movie recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

December

5th December

V Wars Vampires-meet-zombies horror series based on a comic series, starring blood-sucking veteran Ian Somerhalder as a doctor trying to stop a vampire epidemic. Watch on Netflix

More like this

6th December

Fuller House Fifth season of the popular US sitcom. Watch on Netflix

20th December

The Witcher Long-awaited fantasy series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, an adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling stories

24th December

Lost in Space The family sci-fi series based on the classic 1960s show returns for a second run

26th December

You Second season of Netflix's psychological thriller, based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes

Advertisement

Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year